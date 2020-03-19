Beginning next week, The Standard Banner will temporarily change its publication day to Thursday only, due to the impact of the coronavirus.
“With the situation changing daily, and uncertainty over the schedules of local businesses and other institutions in the community, we think it is prudent to shift to one newspaper per week in the short term,” said Publisher Dale Gentry. “Like other local businesses, we are trying to figure out the best way to move forward in an ever-changing environment.
