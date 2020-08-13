Beyond faculty members who took part in Carson-Newman University’s retirement incentive program, five staffers and a coach have retired since December. Their service to the institution has been felt across academic departments, administrative functions and the school’s infrastructure operation.
University President Charles Fowler, noted gratitude for them, saying, “Their collective imprint on C-N is an indelible mark recognizing service, excellence and sacrifice.”
