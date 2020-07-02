Office Manager Sandy Mills, and PMG’s Clinical Research Consultant Kristi Dockery discuss the new office space while keeping COVID-19 safety protocols. Dockery said more space for her team’s operations is a bonus to moving to the new Summit Medical Group building. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
The Summit Medical Group expansion will also be of great benefit to Knoxville’s PMG Research, one of the entities that will lease space in the facility. The Jefferson City location is one of three PMG facilities in the area.
A collaboration with Summit Medical, PMG Research provides patients opportunities to participate in clinicals trials that are provided through physicians in daily practice and studied by research professionals. According to the company’s website, the firm is driven to provide research options to those in need “while delivering unparalleled service and exceptional value to our clinical trial partners and stakeholders.”
