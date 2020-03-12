First grader Christina Miller-Shearer with an excited Marissa Winters watching, inflates her balloon using baking soda and vinegar with a helping hand from RSS teacher Barbara Smith. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) added up to lots of fun for kids and adults at Rush Strong School recently.
The school held a STEM carnival Thursday, February 28 with all the side show trimmings. This was in celebration of the middle school science fair held on Tuesday. The winners will be off to UT for the Southern Appalachian Science and Engineering Fair at the end of March. They will compete with at least 23 East Tennessee middle schools at Thompson Boling Arena.
