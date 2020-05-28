AO’s Ministry Center has scheduled the reopening of its clothing ministry beginning Monday, June 1.
Hours are Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. The service is available to resident families in Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger counties.
