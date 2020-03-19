Jefferson County winners of the 2020 Aviation Scholarship Program sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1492 are pictured during a recent ceremony at the Morristown airport. From left are scholarship recipients Adam Gillespie and Jim Potts, donor Laura Kryder, scholarship recipient Connor Frasure, and his dad Barry Frasure. Laura Kryder donated to the scholarship program in memory of her late husband, Captain Ted Kryder, who flew for 60 years – 30 years as a commercial pilot for United Airlines. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Paige Grimsled, a sophomore at Jefferson County High, wanted to learn how to fly after her teacher Jim Potts showed her a brochure about the Morristown Fly In, sponsored by the Morristown Experimental Aircraft Association. The program is run by the pilots of the local EEA, who volunteer their time to introduce a potential student to flying. “It was very exciting to get the experience to fly an airplane for the first time,” Grimsled said.– STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson County winners of the 2020 Aviation Scholarship Program sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1492 are pictured during a recent ceremony at the Morristown airport. From left are scholarship recipients Adam Gillespie and Jim Potts, donor Laura Kryder, scholarship recipient Connor Frasure, and his dad Barry Frasure. Laura Kryder donated to the scholarship program in memory of her late husband, Captain Ted Kryder, who flew for 60 years – 30 years as a commercial pilot for United Airlines. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Paige Grimsled, a sophomore at Jefferson County High, wanted to learn how to fly after her teacher Jim Potts showed her a brochure about the Morristown Fly In, sponsored by the Morristown Experimental Aircraft Association. The program is run by the pilots of the local EEA, who volunteer their time to introduce a potential student to flying. “It was very exciting to get the experience to fly an airplane for the first time,” Grimsled said.– STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
While it is a thrill to learn to fly an airplane, the cost of lessons prohibits many from following their dream.
To solve that problem, President Karen Hughes-Collins of The Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chapter 1494, based at Morristown Regional Airport, created a flight scholarship to help with the fees for learning to fly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.