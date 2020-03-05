Jefferson County selects three Teachers of the Year each school year – representing the grades of PreK-4, 5-8, and 9-12.
Besides Debbie Webster, the other honorees are Mary Morris, 4th grade teacher at Rush Strong (PreK-4th grade) and Brandy Arnold, 11th grade Statewide Dual Credit Honors U.S. History and Leadership at JCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.