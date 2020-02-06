Eagle Scout candidate Joshua Knisley stands next to the new Jefferson City Senior Center sign, the capstone project he oversaw. Fellow Troop 76 scouts and mentor Bud Smith were central to the accomplishment, Joshua said. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Prospective Eagle Scout Joshua Knisley, a Jefferson County Patriot Academy freshman and a member of Jefferson City ‘s Boy Scout Troop 76, needed a task to accomplish for his capstone project.
A mentor, Bud Smith, presented an idea to him when Joshua sought something to do for the community. The Jefferson City Senior Citizens Center sign, which was damaged some months ago, needed to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.