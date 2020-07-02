Regina Sinard holds twin granddaughters Ripleigh (left) and Ryleigh Manis during the Jefferson County High School retirement ceremony on Saturday, May 23. She and her husband Rick, both JCHS teachers, chose 2020 as their year to retire. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Regina Sinard retired after teaching math for 41 years in Jefferson County schools, with 38 years at Jefferson County High School. When she found out her e-mail address would expire soon, she asked the school for an extension just to keep in touch with her students who are taking important tests this summer.
“It was hard for all of us when courses suddenly went online. My advanced placement (AP) statistics students were going to design a game as one project, but it got canceled. Some are taking dual credit course tests (college credit) much later in the summer than originally planned,” explained Sinard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.