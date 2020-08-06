Jefferson County voters elected two new school board members Thursday in the County General Election, as well as filling the County Commission seat in White Pine.
Incumbent Maurice "Moose" Solomon led the ticket for District 2 School Board, getting 1089 votes (32.24%), but it was newcomer Danny Martin grabbing the other seat, with 732 votes (21.67%). Martin edged out incumbent Denise Fair, who received 616 votes (18.24%). Rounding out the five-person race, David E. Walters received 14.39% of the vote, and Rebecca Morgan-Mace received 13.32%.
In the District 4 School Board race where no candidates qualified, Nancy Zander was the winner after qualifying as a write-in candidate and receiving the majority of the 67 votes cast.
Jim Snodgrass was the winner of the District 3 County Commission seat, receiving 475 votes (48.13%) to outdistance runner-up Tom C. Carter, who received 376 votes (38.1%). Wayne Johnson was third with 13.58% of the vote.
Snodgrass will fill out the term of Glen E. Warren, Jr. who was appointed by Commission to fill in for Randal Baxley, who stepped down to serve on the Appalachian Electric Cooperative board. Warren chose not to run for the seat.
In the crowded Republican Primary race for District 1 U.S. House of Representatives, Diana Harshbarger received 24.24% of Jefferson County votes, followed closely by Josh Gapp with 23.46% and Rusty Crowe with 15.5%. Blair Walsingham (40%) and Chris Rowe (38.8%) received the most votes in the District 1 Democratic Primary locally. Harshbarger appeared to have won the Republican nomination, and will face Walsingham in November.
In the race for U.S. Senate, winner Bill Hagerty was the pick on 48.5 percent of Jefferson County ballots, ahead of Manny Sethi, who received 40.8 percent of the vote. Democrat James Mackler, who received 31.36 percent of the Jefferson County vote, won locally. However, Marquita Bradshaw won statewide, and will face Hagerty in November.
Tim Burchett ran unopposed for U.S. House, District 2 in the Republican Primary, and will face Renee Hoyos in November. Hoyos was a runaway winner on the Democratic side.
In races for the Tennessee House and Senate, Rep. Jeremy Faison (District 11) and Senator Frank Niceley (District 8) won re-election, running unopposed in the GOP primary and having no Democratic opposition. However Andrew Farmer will square off against Democrat Delynn McCash for the District 17 House seat in November, after both won their primary races unopposed.
Look for more detailed election results in next week's newspaper.
