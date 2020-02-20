A Grainger County man who allegedly drove away from a Jefferson City hardware store with a $10,000 mower last week was arrested two days later following an armed confrontation with police.
Maxwell Andrew Rogers, 32, of New Corinth, will be charged with burglary and theft over $10,000 for allegedly stealing the Ex-Mark Radius mower from Leeper Hardware during business hours last Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Roland Holt of the Jefferson City Police Department reported. Rogers is currently being held at the Grainger County Jail on a charge of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
