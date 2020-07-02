While Summit Medical Group’s footprint across East Tennessee is broad, its legacy in Jefferson County is perhaps even deeper. Tennessee Valley Primary Care, which is the local practice encompassed within the Summit umbrella, traces its legacy back to Dr. Frank Milligan and the Jefferson City office he first established in the 1930s.
Once he returned from World War II medical service, he expanded offerings and established Milligan Clinic and Jefferson hospital. The building that housed both remains at the corner of Branner Avenue and East Jefferson Street. The late Dr. Estill P. Muncy, both a noted physician and a local historian, was part of the Clinic’s team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.