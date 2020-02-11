Early voting for the March 3 “Presidential Preference Primary” begins tomorrow, February 12, and continues through February 25.
Tennessee is one of 14 states voting on so-called “Super Tuesday,” when Republicans and Democrats will select their preferred nominees for President. Incumbent President Donald Trump (R) and two challengers are on the ballot on the Republican side, and over a dozen are on the Democrats ballot seeking their party’s nomination.
