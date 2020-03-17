Two Dandridge men are charged with multiple sex crimes following a joint investigation involving the FBI and investigators assigned to the Fourth Judicial District Drug and Dangerous Crimes Task Force.
Alan Malott, 25, and Chris Thurman, 23, both of Shropshire Hollow Road, are both being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center with bail set at $600,000 each.
