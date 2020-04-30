WestCare Tennessee, Inc. and their community partners have now joined together to take part in a huge initiative to help address the Opioid Epidemic. Pictured in front are Shandi Hill, WestCare Tennessee Project Coordinator and Jeremy Ball, 4th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney. Standing from left are Sheriff Armando Fontes, Cocke County Sheriff’s Department; Renee Salyers, WestCare Tennessee Regional Administrator; Keith Haas, 4th Judicial District Public Defender; The Honorable Judge Duane Slone, Circuit Court Judge; and Eric Ramsey, Cocke County Sheriff’s Department Captain. – SUBMITTED
WestCare Tennessee, Inc. and their community partners have joined together to take part in a huge initiative to help address the Opioid Epidemic through a Bureau of Justice Assistance Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Grant Program.
Called The Rural Responses Initiative, the program serves Cocke and Jefferson counties. WestCare Tennessee, Inc. and their community partners were among 21 other sites selected to receive this grant nationally. In fact this team was among the first eight selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.