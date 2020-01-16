White Pine City Council started the 2020 with a busy schedule. The body passed three resolutions and one ordinance on second reading.
Resolutions passed included authorizing the Town to submit a 2020 Community Development Block Grant application for funding a new wastewater plant, and accepting the lowest bidder, Edwards Grading, for phase one of the water line project at Exit 4. Council also approved a resolution to designate White Pine as a gun sanctuary city.
