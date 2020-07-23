Food City’s “Gas-N-Go” station will move to the other side of South Highway 92, according to site plans presented to the Dandridge Regional Planning Commission last week.
The plan, presented by Marathon Realty Group, will allow additional parking and less congestion in the lot at Food City (123 West Highway 25/70), Jeremy Fields of Marathon told Commissioners. It was approved unanimously following motions from Mayor George Gantte and Commissioner Cecil Franklin.
