With the old bridge over Koontz Creek razed, a contractor is beginning work on a new Zirkle Road bridge expected to be complete later this year.
Traffic is currently detoured during the $615,882 project by Whaley Construction of Sevierville, Road Superintendent Charles Tipton reported. The State Aid Bridge Grant Program is paying for the work, which began late last month, in full.
