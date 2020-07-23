A motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a car Saturday morning in New Market, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department report.
Dwayne K. Crabbe, 51, of Strawberry Plains, was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by paramedics with the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service following the 10:41 a.m. accident on Highway 11E at the West Old Andrew Johnson Highway intersection, Deputy Chris Williamson reported. Crabbe was in stable condition at the medical center yesterday, a spokesman there said.
