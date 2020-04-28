Ada “Ernestine” Stewart, 96, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Life Care Center Morristown.
Ernestine was a member of Alpha Baptist Church where she played the organ for close to 25 years. She was a sweet soul who will always be remembered for the beautiful music she played on the piano and organ.
