Agnes Watkins Farrar, age 96, of Jefferson City, TN went to be in the arms of the Heavenly Father at her home on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She graduated from Baroness Erlanger School of Nursing in 1944, and was the oldest living graduate of the school. She was a dedicated nurse who served with love and compassion for over 60 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a loving friend to many and like a mother to many others.
