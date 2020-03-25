Alfred Ballard, age 81, a lifelong resident of White Pine, passed away at UT Medical Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was a member of Lawson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He was retired from BASF and Carson-Newman University. He is Past Worthy Patron of the Jefferson Chapter #41 Order of The Eastern Star, Leadvale Lodge # 390 F&AM and a member of KCCH Scottish Rite and a Shriner at the Kerbela Temple. Alfred received the Honor of being named a Knight Commander and received the 33rd Degree in 2007. Alfred’s favorite pastime was going to Cracker Barrel.
