Alice Shropshire Romines, age 93, of Dandrige, TN, passed away March 18, 2020, at Chandler House, where she was a resident. She was a graduate of Memphis State University with a Masters Degree in Education, and was a retired librarian at Germantown High School in Memphis. Preceded in death by husband, J.C. Romines; parents, Kenneth and Mary Shropshire, and her beloved sister and brothers, Florence, Jim, Claude and Abe. She is survived by her sons, Steve Romines and wife, Beverly, Bob Romines and wife, Terry; grandchildren, Tara, Jessica and Amanda. Private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
