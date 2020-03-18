Alvin Clarence Wampler, age 73, of Kodak, TN, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was an avid drag racer. Preceded in death by parents, Roy Harold Wampler and Rosalee Blanton Wampler; sister, Alice Henrietta Collins. He is survived by his beloved other half, Tammy Elaine Cochran; children, Danny Lynn Wampler and wife, Jennifer, Keith Allen Wampler and wife, Michelle, Melissa Danielle Kaylor and husband, Vaughn, Ashlee Rose Mitchem and husband, Greg; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta and Sharlene; former wife, Christine Morton. Graveside funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 20, at McCampbell’s Chapel Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held at this time. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
