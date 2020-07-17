Anna Marie (Vandergriff) Bowles, age 85, of Dandridge, passed away peacefully, comforted by her loving husband and daughter on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church. Anna enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, going out with the Blue Shirt Ladies from church and seeing all her many friends. She also enjoyed F.B. and sharing “Her Stories”. Anna was a graduate of Central High School and she worked at the First National Bank of Gatlinburg for 20 years.
