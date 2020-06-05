Barbara (Clotfelter-Stanton) Penland, age 72, of New Market, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church and retired from Sequatchie County Health Department and was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Chapman, Jr.; second husband, John Stanton; siblings, Steve Chapman and Tania Haines.
