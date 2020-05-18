Barbara Murph, age 85, of Jefferson City, TN passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Jefferson City where she served as Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was an avid rose and flower grower. She loved planting and growing a wide variety of plants.
