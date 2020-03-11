Betty “Nana” Kear, age 91, of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Laura Shelby; sisters, Mildred Dalton (Frank), Vivian Johnson (Bob); brother, Ray Shelby.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 3:50 pm
Betty “Nana” Kear, age 91, of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Laura Shelby; sisters, Mildred Dalton (Frank), Vivian Johnson (Bob); brother, Ray Shelby.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.