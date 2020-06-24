Beulah B. Cate, age 83, of Jefferson County, TN passed peacefully on June 23, 2020 in her home. She was a devout member of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents Clarence Hubbs and Viola Hubbs; and loving husband, Rev. Kyle Cate. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Karen) Cate and Mike Cate; grandchildren, Jordan Cate and Makayla Cate; brother, Glenn (Jean) Cate; and sister, Mildred Cate. The body will lie in state Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, TN. A graveside will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Ronnie White and Jimmy Norris officiating.
