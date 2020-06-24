Brenda Sue Gibson Hill, of Knoxville, beloved mother who went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family. She was a mother of five whose grandkids meant the world to her. Brenda will be remembered as a devoted Christian who loved to worship the Lord through her singing. She was also the Pastor at the Independent Church of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by parents, James and Bertha Gibson; siblings, Joe, R.C., Donnie, Vicki, Doris and Ruby Gibson; daughter, Denise Michelle Gibson; husband, Herbert Hill; son-in-law, Ray Ellison; and granddaughter, Julia Loren Helton. Survived by children, Teresa (Jeff) Eubanks, Tabytha Lane, Laurie Ellison, and Lawrence "Brother" McElroy; grandchildren, Matthew, Kelsey, Johnathan, Jennifer, Nicole, Zachary, Sarah, Rachael and Paul; great grandchildren, Easton, Emily Grace and Baby Lane; and brother, Connie Ray Gibson. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Skip Ellison officiating. Family and friends will meet 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and proceed to Mt. Olive Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- History was focus of Finchum’s 33-year career
- Schools work on plans for reopening
- Johnson bounces back, Bandits win senior league tournament
- Harold A. Coddington
- Beulah B. Cate
- Undercover operation targets drug peddlers
- Betty R. Wyrick Cook
- Pirates overcome mistakes, tie Mean Green in Smokies League
- Dandridge budget includes small property tax decrease
- Hurdle goes the distance, leads Reds past Indians
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.