Carl Lewis Maples, 87, of Kannapolis, NC (formerly of Jefferson City) passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Carl was born March 23, 1933, in Sevierville to the late Thomas and Nancy Maples.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Karen Carlene; brothers, Phillip and Ernest Maples; sisters, Grace Stewart, Zelma Mize, Dorothy Hodge and Mary Godfrey.
