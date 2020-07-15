Carmen Alvara Allen joined her beloved husband, E. Dale Allen, in Heaven on July 14, 2020. She was born in LaFayette, Alabama on August 4, 1925, and spent her childhood in Havana, Cuba, where her late father managed the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank.
Her parents were Henry Clarke Frazer and Alicia Gijon Frazer (Alvara always made it clear there is no “little i” in Frazer!). When her parents returned from Cuba to the United States, they and Alvara lived in New Orleans and Atlanta. Alvara attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta and met her “soon to be husband,” E. Dale Allen, while working at the Emory University Library. They were married June 24, 1944, and thereafter lived in New Orleans, Memphis, and Birmingham during E. Dale’s Naval Service. In 1949, following his Naval service, Alvara moved with E. Dale Allen to White Pine, Tennessee where E. Dale established his medical practice and Alvara established a home and a life for herself and family.
