Carolyn Gray Etherton, age 73 of Chestnut Hill, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is a member of Bogart’s Chapel United Methodist Church, she retired from the Jefferson Co. Board of Education where she was a secretary at Dandridge Elementary, she was a member of the Jefferson Co. Election Commission and the Jefferson Co. Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ponder and Marjorie Gray; brothers, Eddie, Ponder Jr., Jackie, Don, Marshall and Buster Gray; sister, Tomasine Gray. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, George Etherton; daughter, Vickie (Mark) Denton; sons, Eric (Heather Jones) Etherton and Jason (Hanna) Etherton; granddaughters, Zoie Denton, Averie Etherton and McKenzie Jones; brothers, K.L. Gray (Frances) Gray and Willis “Zeke” (Bobbie) Gray; sisters-in-law, Judy Gray, Barbara Gray and Sylvia Gray; also several nieces, nephews and other family members. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Clowers and Rev. Troy Duncan officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, March 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Bogart’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2289 Rainwater Road, Dandridge, TN 37725. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge is in charge of arrangements.
