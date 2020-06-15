Charles R. (C.R.) Vest, age 85, of New Market, TN, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Mary Ruth Vest.
Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 4:39 am
