Charles Ray “Burnt” Wilson, 85, passed into his heavenly home at Parkwest Hospital on February 1, 2020.
He was a born-again Christian and member of Lebanon Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, superintendent of Sunday School and many other services of the church. He was a kind and gentle man and an encourager to many people. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. He retired from BASF and then with his friend, Clell Quarles, started Wilson Quarles Realty.
