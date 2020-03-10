Christopher John Mynuk, age 58, of Talbott, TN, passed away on March 5, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
Chris was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family. Chris, a HVAC technician employed with The Cherokee Group in Sevierville, TN, was an incredibly talented individual skilled in many trades who found great satisfaction in helping others through his work. Chris was born October 13, 1961 to parents, John and Sharon Mynuk of Claymont, DE.
