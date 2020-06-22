Danny Ray Burns, age 52, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Burns. Danny is survived by his children, Tiffney (Adam) Page and Wesley Burns; 3 grandchildren; mother, Margaret Burns; sister, Becky (David) Evans; brother, David (Lori) Burns; sister, Tammy (George) Glenn; brother, Tommy (Megan) Burns; uncle, Kenneth (Barbara) Burns; and many other extended family members. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jody Darden and Rev. Mark Large officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Pollard Cemetery for a 11 a.m. graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home.
