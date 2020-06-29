David Cleveland “Cleve” Smith passed away peacefully at Jefferson Park in Dandridge on June 27, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1932 in Knoxville, TN.
Cleve was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson City High School and attended TMI and Carson-Newman University. He joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War, serving as a Senior Supply Clerk and Radar Plotting Specialist with the 119th ACW in Knoxville, TN that was later attached to the 564th AD-Gp at Otis Air Force Base in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Cleve retired from Carson-Newman University in 1994 as a Grounds Supervisor with the Maintenance Department.
