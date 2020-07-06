Doris Kay Collins, also known as Mama D, made her way home with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long 10-year struggle.
During her time here, she was a 1966 graduate of Carson-Newman College and taught elementary school for 25 years in Jefferson County, Tennessee. It was always her mission to find a way to help those in need. She loved her family and would do anything for her grandchildren. Her wisdom was a gift and her trust was unbreakable. Her heart was overflowing with compassion and love for all the children of the community. Doris was truly an Angel on this earth, and she will be missed tremendously.
