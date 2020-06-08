Dorothy A. Wood, of New Market, TN, who was born on December 23, 1932, passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 87 at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, TN following a brief illness. She was of the Baptist faith.
Preceded in death by her parents, Marshal and Janie Love; brothers, Frank and Bobby Love; daughter, Regina Cameron.
