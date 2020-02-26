On Saturday, February 15, 2020 Dorothy Jeanne McIlvaine passed away at the age of 94.
Dorothy was born on October 8, 1925 in Pensacola, FL. She graduated from Carson-Newman College in Tennessee in 1946 and became an English teacher. She married Thomas McIlvaine in Jacksonville, FL and they moved to New York City, where Thomas was an artist and they raised their daughter, Neva. Dorothy had a passion for animals, nature, art, poetry and travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.