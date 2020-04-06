Dorothy Louise Whittaker Hankins, age 96, of Dandridge, TN passed away April 1, 2020.
She was a loving and caring mother; an active member of the community and a good and faithful servant of God. We will miss the giving, compassionate woman she was and the endless energy she brought to everything she did. She will be remembered for her commitment to her family, her work, her church and her community.
