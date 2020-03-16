Dr. Edward T. Freels, Jr., age 84, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away March 12, 2020, after a prolonged illness. A long-term resident of Jefferson City, and a retired professor at Carson-Newman University, Dr. Freels was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and former long-term member of First United Church in Jefferson City. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Theodore Freels, Sr. and Margaret Johnson Freels of Sunbright, TN; wife, Jerrilyn Engert Freels; daughter-in-law, Judith Mullins Freels; and nephew, Daniel Beeler. Ed is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sally Jaunsen Freels; son, Wm. Edward Freels (Wendy) of Stafford Springs, CT; son, Russell F. Freels of Pikeville, TN; daughter, Anne Marie House (Mel) of Washburn, TN; step-daughters, Jennifer Jaunsen Davis and Karen Elizabeth Jaunsen (Sandin); sister-in-law, Anna Kay Bowles (Erby); grandchildren, Thomas and Benjamin Freels, Forrest and Hunter Salts, Emily Graves, Michael Graves (Victoria), James Graves, Isabelle Ann Chandler, Elijah Davis; three great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. “Edward T.” was raised in Morgan County, TN where he graduated salutatorian from Sunbright High School and attained the Eagle Scout Award. After obtaining his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Ed served in both the United States Army and Air Force Reserve. He subsequently received his doctoral degree from UTK and went on to chair the Science and Mathematics Division at Carson-Newman. He served on the Jefferson County School Board, Jefferson County Planning Commission, and several FUMC Jefferson City committees. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Farrar Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at Westview Cemetery in Jefferson City at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, for a 10 a.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Judith Mullins Freels Scholarship Fund, c/o Carson-Newman University, 1646 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
