On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Edmund G. Garbee, Jr., devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. He was born on April 28, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Edmund and Lillian Garbee. He grew up in Baltimore, MD and spent summers working at an ice cream shop on the Boardwalk in Wildwood Crest, NJ. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1954.
Ed married Frances Marie Hensley on February 18, 1961. After leaving the military, they made their home in Talbott, TN where they raised two sons, Edmund III and James Eliot. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his beloved wife’s death.
