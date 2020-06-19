Edna Earle (Hull) Lindsey, 95, of Rogersville, TN passed away June 18, 2020 at her home.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Fred Lindsey; her parents, Hurd and Lucy Hull of Jefferson City; one brother, Lonas Hull of Morristown.
