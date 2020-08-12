On the morning of August 3, 2020, Emery Dale Faulkner, of Jefferson City, went home to be with the Lord.
Emery was born on July 12, 1930, to Alfonse and Iona Faulkner in Mobile, Alabama. He attended Barton Academy but left school to join the Merchant Marines in 1944. Emery married Millie and they raised two children, Milton and Dale Louise.
