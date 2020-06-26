Eugene Garrett, age 77, of Jefferson City, TN went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he dedicated his life to his love of family, farming and community service. Eugene attended Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served the 9th District of Jefferson County as a County Commissioner for eight years. A former employee of Jefferson County, he spent many years coaching youth athletics. Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Garrett Breeden, and parents, James Robert Garrett and Maxine Walker Garrett. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jean Manly Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Alison Garrett; son-in-law, Richard Breeden; and grandchildren, Garrett Breeden, Mallory Breeden, Tatum Garrett, Aubrey Garrett and Luke Garrett. Eugene is also survived by sisters, Patsy Garrett Houpt (late Stuart Houpt), Linda Garrett Swann (late Jim Swann); mother-in-law, Evelyn Foster; sisters and brothers-in-law, late Ray Manly (Charlotte), Don Manly (Mary Beth), Anne Manly Phillips (Bobby), and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Richard Snowden officiating. The body will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Most Popular
Articles
- History was focus of Finchum’s 33-year career
- Schools work on plans for reopening
- County Mayor thanks Jefferson City for help fighting hunger
- Clerk satellite office now open
- LAW & ORDER
- Johnson bounces back, Bandits win senior league tournament
- Beulah B. Cate
- Undercover operation targets drug peddlers
- Betty R. Wyrick Cook
- James Faine Bateman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.