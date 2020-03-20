First Sgt. (Ret.) Darrell Linn Lane, age 47, of Dandridge, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Darrell was born in Morristown, TN, and a native of Swannsylvania, TN. He was the son of Jerry Lane and Meta Holder. Darrell retired from the United States Army as a First Sgt. of the 116th Military Police Company. He served in Desert Storm, Bosnia, OEF, OIF. He received the Bronze Star with Valor and is also a Purple Heart recipient. Darrell is a natural born leader and loved leading his soldiers. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Lane. Darrell was a loving father to Anthony Vidal, Elizabeth Lane and John Lane. A full military graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in honor of Darrell’s memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. God Bless America, #Trump2020. Roughneck 7 Out. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
