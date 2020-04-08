Frances Aileen Rankin Gardner, 90, a fifty-year resident of Memphis, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord in her heavenly home on April 4, 2020. She was born on the Rankin farm in Crook Hollow in Jefferson County, Tennessee, on May 19, 1929, the fourth of six children born to Sam Hull Rankin and Chlorice Bible Rankin.
Frances attended Jefferson City schools and graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1947. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1951 with a degree in home economics. She was a fashion advertising artist for major department stores in Knoxville, Nashville, Denver and Memphis throughout her working career. After working for Goldsmith’s in Memphis, she retired from producing advertising layouts at Fred’s, Inc. in 2010.
