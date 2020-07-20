Gail Peacock, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN gained her angel wings on Friday, July 17, 2020.
She loved flowers, working in her yard and especially loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 1:43 pm
Gail Peacock, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN gained her angel wings on Friday, July 17, 2020.
She loved flowers, working in her yard and especially loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.